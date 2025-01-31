دادخواهی وجبران خساره‎

We Want Justice

مرکز حمایت از ژورنالیستان

آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان

Center for the Protection of

Suffered Journalists in Afghanistan

بنیاد ژورنالیستان آریانا تصمیم گرفت تا بخاطر پشتیبانی , دادخواهی و تقاضای جبران خسارات برای آن عده از ژورنالیستان عزیز افغانستان که به دنبال تسلیم دهی افغانستان به گروه تروریستی طالبان در 15 آگست سال 2021 فرنگی, متحمل خسارات معنوی و مادی بیشماری شده اند به مقامات آمریکایی دادخواهی کرده و تقاضای غرامات به آنها نماید.

برای خانواده آن عده از اهل رسانه ها که توسط حملات زنجیره یی و هدفمند تروریستی, به شهادت رسانیده شده اند, ده میلیون دولار و برای آن عده از اهل رسانه ها که شغل رسانه یی شان را از دست داده و در داخل افغانستان و یا به کشورهای همجوار آواره و سرگردان شده با شرایط سخت زندگی دست وپنجه نرم میکنند, ماهانه پنج هزار دولار تقاضا می گردد تا مستقیما به خود شان پرداخته شود.

برای این کارزار انسانی در دفاع , پشتیبانی و تقاضای جبران خسارات

برای آسیب دیدگان رسانه های افغانستان,

مرکز حمایت از ژورنالیستان آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان

Center for the Protection of

Suffered Journalists in Afghanistan

(Non-Profit Organization)

در چوکات بنیاد ژورنالیستان آریانا تأسیس و ژورنالیست بلندپایه, استاد دانشگاه عبدالقدیر میرزایی بحیث رئیس این مرکز برگزیده شده است. این مرکز دادخواهی, به همه اقدامات قانونی می پردازد و برای جبران خسارات, تقاضانامه های به ریاست جمهوری ایالات متحده آمریکا, وزارت های خارجه و دفاع, سناتورها و نمایندگان در کانگرس آمریکا می فرستد.

ضمن تبریک وشادباش به استاد میرزایی فرازمند, امید است به این هدف بشردوستانه دست بیابیم.

متقاضیان ارجمند, لطفا برای اطلاعات بیشتر با استاد میرزایی گرامی تماس حاصل فرمایید.

شماره تلفون510-867-1498 WhatsApp

با مهر

دکترشکرالله کهگدای رئیس بنیاد ژورنالیستان آریانا

___________________________________________________________________

نمونه تقاضانامۀ دادخواهی

We Want Justice

To:

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20500

You’re Excellency, President of the United States of America,

I, (نام و تخلص)

WhatsApp and Phone Number: وشماره تلفون شما ) WhatsApp)

Email:ایمیل

Former Journalistic job at: وظیفه قبلی رسانه یی شما

Current residence at: محل فعلی زندگی شما

Due to the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, I lost my job, which supported my family. As a result, I have suffered severe losses and am currently enduring the worst conditions of life, unemployment, unknown future and uncertainty. Therefore, I seek compensation from Zalmay Khalilzad, Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani (whom they are U.S. citizens), and any entity or individual who are responsible for this handover. We, all journalists, are in urgent need of your cooperation please.

Sincerely,

Signature

Date:

_________________________________________________________

نامۀ دادخواهی و جبران خسارات برای ژورنالیستان آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان به کاخ سفید ایالات متحده آمریکا

We Want Justice

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20500

Your Excellency, Donald Trump

President of the United States of America,

I,

WathsApp and Phone Number:

Former Journalistic job at:

Current residence at:

Due to the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, I lost my job, which supported my family. As a result, I have suffered severe losses and am currently enduring the worst conditions of life, unemployment, unknown future and uncertainty. Therefore, I seek compensation from Zalmay Khalilzad, Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani (who are U.S. citizens), and any entity or individual who are responsible for this handover. We, all journalists, are in urgent need of your cooperation please.

Sincerely,

Signature:

Date

____________________________________________________

نامۀ دادخواهی و جبران خسارات برای ژورنالیستان آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان

به وزارت دفاع ایالات متحده آمریکا

We Want Justice

Date:

Secretary of Defense

1000 Defense Pentagon,

Washington, DC 20301-1000

Your Excellency, Secretary of Defense (Pentagon) of the United States of America,

I,

WathsApp and Phone Number:

Former Journalistic job at:

Current residence at:

Due to the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, I lost my job, which supported my family. As a result, I have suffered severe losses and am currently enduring the worst conditions of life, unemployment, unknown future and uncertainty. Therefore, I seek compensation from Zalmay Khalilzad, Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani (who are U.S. citizens), and any entity or individual who are responsible for this handover. We, all journalists, are in urgent need of your cooperation please.

Sincerely,

Signature:

__________________________________________________________

نامۀ دادخواهی و جبران خسارات برای ژورنالیستان آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان

به وزارت خارجه ایالات متحده آمریکا

We Want Justice

Date:

Public Communication Division

Bureau of Public Affairs, Rm. 5827

U.S. Department of State

Washington, D.C. 20520-6810

Your Excellency, Secretary of State of the United States of America,

I,

WathsApp and Phone Number:

Former Journalistic job at:

Current residence at:

Due to the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, I lost my job, which supported my family. As a result, I have suffered severe losses and am currently enduring the worst conditions of life, unemployment, unknown future and uncertainty. Therefore, I seek compensation from Zalmay Khalilzad, Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani (who they are U.S. citizens), and any entity or individual who is responsible for this handover. We, all journalists, are in urgent need of your cooperation please.

Sincerely,

Signature:

__________________________________________________________

نامۀ دادخواهی و جبران خسارات برای ژورنالیستان آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان به مجلس سنای ایالات متحده آمریکا

We Want Justice

Date:

U.S. Senate

423 Dirksen Senate Office Building · Washington, DC, 20510

You’re Excellency, US Senator ,

I,

WathsApp and Phone Number:

Former Journalistic job at:

Current residence at:

Due to the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, I lost my job, which supported my family. As a result, I have suffered severe losses and am currently enduring the worst conditions of life, unemployment, unknown future and uncertainty. Therefore, I seek compensation from Zalmay Khalilzad, Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani (whom they are U.S. citizens), and any entity or individual who are responsible for this handover. We, all journalists, are in urgent need of your cooperation please.

Sincerely,

Signature

__________________________________________________________

نامۀ دادخواهی و جبران خسارات برای ژورنالیستان آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان به کانگرس ایالات متحده آمریکا

We Want Justice

Date:

U.S. House of Representatives

Washington, DC 20515

Your honorable congressman:

house.leases@mail.house.gov

I,

WathsApp and Phone Number:

Former Journalistic job at:

Current residence at:

Due to the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, I lost my job, which supported my family. As a result, I have suffered severe losses and am currently enduring the worst conditions of life, unemployment, unknown future and uncertainty. Therefore, I seek compensation from Zalmay Khalilzad, Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani (whom they are U.S. citizens), and any entity or individual who are responsible for this handover. We, all journalists, are in urgent need of your cooperation please.

Sincerely,

Signature

__________________________________________________________