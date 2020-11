—————————— ————

Enemy turns Friend

By Ahmad Zaki Housaini

An insightful and fantastic reversion

In so many occasions those who are fierce enemies turn to be best friends. That is why Imam Ali says:

“Put most of your hope on that thing which you are specially hopeless about”.

The enlightening story of Mr Jourman Van Kelaveren from Neitherlands in the following YouTube is an example of above qoutation:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?fe ature=share&v=MX2BFf4vhhw

I have no doubt that in the medium term the world will appreciate the beauty and noblity of Islam provided we promote logic and ethics. As a matter of fact if some Muslim commonders in the past did not resort to aggressive wars the world would have accepted Islam far beyond our imagination.

Now the West is conquered without firing a bullet. Books, social media, presence of practising Muslims, freedom of religion and open mindedness have contributed massively for this marvelous reversion. Not everybody is stupid to equate extremists with Islam.

Prophet Muhammad says: “people are against those things which they are ignorant about”.

Imam Reza also says: “educate people”.

Tips in relation to non and new Muslims:

To change the situation we should be descent examples, present good books, informative essays, insightful magazines and speeches to new and non Muslims. More importantly we should focus on making elementary Muslim to take Islam seriously and practise more…

We must know non Muslims’ ideas and values, emphasis on common grounds, appreciate positive parts and logically question and criticize the weak and wrong parts and sometimes keep silent about them.

We should encourage non Muslim friends to study Islam from Islamic sources, ask questions and engage in discussions with Islamic scholars and intellectuals, differentiate between Islam and Muslims, between Islam and culture, between elementary Muslims and advanced Muslims…

Another very interesting and meaningful source is the reverts’ writings such as: professor Hamid Elgar, professor Roger Garaudy, Mariam Jamila, Hamza Yusuf, Dr Legenhouzon, Yvonne Ridley,

Yusuf Islam…

It’s recommended to study Islam not just from Islamic sources, but also from non-biased non-Islamic sources too.

Often times, we come across authors, scholars and influential individuals that though are not practicing Islam, but do express a positive view and conciliatory perspective about Islam. Some of these personalities are: John Davenport, Gouetha, Dr Robert Carane, Karen Armstrong, Voltar, Lu Martin, Will Durant, M.L. King Junior and many many more leaders and scholars past and present.

Selection of relevant Quranic verses, sayings of Prophet Muhammad, his Household and other Islamic scholars for the reverts are of prime importance.

The following topics are of special significance:

One of the great documents in Islamic history is what has been known as ‘Al-Wathiqa’. It has been considered by Muslim scholars and thinkers as the constitution of the first Islamic state established by Prophet Muhammad in Al-Madinah in 622.

Imam Ali’s letter to Malik Ashter and it’s camparison with Human Rights Charter by Christan scholar George Jordac, story of Karbala and Imam Zainuladin’s Sahiefa Sajjadia… All available in Google…

Last but not lesse: do not push with new Muslims, facilitate their new birth smoothly and gradually. Everything in the beginning is imperfect.

Stop sectarian conflict, prevent friends turn enemy and start e