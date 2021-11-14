رازاکثریت بودن نفوس پشتون ها افشا شد

The secret of the majority of the Pashtun population was revealed

از آنجایی که فهرست سرشماری نفوس جمهوری افغانستان به دلیل سهل انگاری و پنهان کاری مقامات حکومتی اشرف غنی درجدول اول سرشماری زیر به درستی محاسبه نشده است، اما جدول دوم به زبان انگلیسی با محاسبه صحیح و دقیق ارائه می شود ، که در آن نفوس دقیق ملیت های ساکن درافغانستان عبارتند از:

تاجیک ۴۸,۶۸ % ؛ پشتون ۲۵,۱۴%; هزاره ۱۲.۵۱ % ؛ اوزبیک ۶.۲۵ %؛ ترکمن ۲.۱۶ %؛ سایراقوام ۵.۲۶ % .

The list of the population census of the Republic of Afghanistan has not been calculated correctly due to the negligence and secrecy of Ashraf Ghani government officials in the first census table below, but the second table is presented in English with a correct and accurate calculation – in which

the exact populations of the nationalities living in Afghanistan are:

Tajik 48,68 %; Pashtun 25,14 %; Hazaras 12.51% ; Uzbek 6.25% ; Turkmen 2.16% ; Others 5.26 %.