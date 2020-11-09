چرا طالبان «مرمی» را بر «برگه رای» ترجیح می دهند؟

چکیده:

تا هنوز رویکرد رهبری طالبان در پیوند با دولتداری، همان تمرکز گرایی، البته با سلطه خود آن ها بوده است. از مطالعات موردی بر می آید که آن ها هوادار ساختاری اند که در راس یک «عالم دینی» باشد که از سوی یک شورای غیر انتخابی به گمان غالب، همان «شورای اهل حل و عقد»، انتصاب می گردد.

روحیه غالب سیاسی طالبان در روند گفتگوهای بین الاافغانی تا هنوز سازنده نبوده و مبنی بر انحصارگرایی مذهبی و سیاسی بوده است. آن ها خود را نگهبان و پاسبان شریعت (البته به تعبیر خودشان خوانده) و نماینده مذهب حنفی می دانند و تنوع در ساختار آینده و دادن جایگاه مناسب به سایر لایه های جامعه را طبق ملاک های امروزی نمی پذیرند.

طالبان در مبارزات خشونت بار خود برای تسخیر افغانستان در هیچ مرحله با تقسیم قدرت و کثرت گرائی باورمند نبوده اند. یعنی خواهان حکومت انحصاری با نفی تنوع ملی اند. در راستای به دست آوردن این هدف، طالبان ثابت کرده اند که به سیاست مشروطه باور ندارند که همیشه “مرمی” را بر “برگه رأی” ترجیح داده اند. همین روحیه برتری جویانه گفتگوهای دوحه را هم زیر سایه برده که احتمالا منجر به ناکامی این مذاکرات خواهد شد.

پیشگفتار:

مذاکرات دوحه که در ۱۲ سپتامبر ۲۰۲۰ با طمطراق و سخنرانی هایی تشریفاتی در حضور ده ها دیپلمات خارجی آغاز گردید، تا هنوز با گذشت چیزی کم دو ماه بدون پیشرفت، تنها در دیدارهایی تشریفاتی میان گروه های تماس دو طرف محدود مانده است.

گرچه با توجه به پیچیدگی و چندلایه بودن مساله، کسی منتظر دستاوردهای معجزه آسا نبود، اما در عین حال ناکامی دو طرف در نهایی سازی کار شیوه و موضوعات بحث، نومید کننده است. با توجه به این بن بست در مسائل فرعی در مذاکرات میشود حدس زد که اختلاف های بزرگ تری مانند نوع نظام سیاسی، خط مشی و سیاست آینده، حکومت داری، شریعت و حقوق بشر تا چه اندازه توانفرسا و زمان بر خواهد بود.

از سوی دیگر، افزایش موج اخیر خشونت ها در هلمند، غور، تخار، فاریاب، میدان – وردک، کابل و بیش از دوازده ولایت دیگر بر اجرای توافقنامه صلح دوحه که در ۲۹ فبروری سال ۲۰۲۰ بین طالبان و ایالات متحده امضا شد، سایه افکنده است. طی دو هفته و در پی حمله های طالبان، نیروی هوایی ایالات متحده مواضع طالبان را بمباران کرد تا جلو پیشرفت جنگجویان این گروه به سمت لشکرگاه، مرکز هلمند را بگیرد. طالبان اعتراض جدی خود را در برابر اقدام ایالات متحده به سود دولت کابل ابراز داشتند و آن را نقص جدی توافق دوجانبه خواندند. در حالی که ایالات متحده این ادعا را رد کرد و به طالبان هشدار داد که به این توافق نامه در مورد کاهش خشونت صادقانه پایبند باشند.

در حمله موتر بمبی بر فرماندهی پولیس شهر فیروزکوه، مرکز ولایت غور ۱۸ تن کشته و بیش از ۱۵۰ تن زخمی شدند، که بیشترین آنان را غیرنطامیان به شمول کودکان در یک مرکز آموزشی ناشنوایان، بودند. در ۲۵ اکتبر حمله انتحاری یی بر مرکز آموزشی دانش کوثر و در ۲ نوامبر، حمله بر دانشکده حقوق دانشگاه کابل ده ها کشته و زخمی برجا گذاشت که تقریبا همه آن ها محصل بودند. اگرچه مسئولیت این عملیات ها را گروه تروریستی داعش به عهده گرفته، اما جامعه مدنی، احزاب سیاسی و حکومت افغانستان طالبان را مسئول چنین حملات اعلام کرده اند. از سوی دیگر گزارش شورای امنیت در ۲۷ مئ ۲۰۲۰ هم از همکاری ها و تماس کاری میان گروه های تروریستی (داعش و القاعد) و طالبان یاد کرده است.

گفتگوها تا کنون با چه موانعی یی رو به رو بوده اند؟

تا هنوز، موضوع به رسمیت شناختن مذهب تشیع که پیروان آن حدود ۲۰٪ از کل جمعیت افغانستان را تشکیل می دهند و مبنای اصولی گفتگوهای روان، از نکات اصلی مورد اختلاف بوده است.

طالبان پافشاری دارند که اصول راهنمای گفتگوهای جاری باید بر اساس توافق نامه این گروه با آمریکا باشد. توافقی که در آن چهار موضوع تایید شده است: خروج امریکا از افغانستان، کاهش خشونت مبارزه علیه گروه های تروریستی به رسمیت شناخته شده و در نهایت آتش بس و آغاز مذاکرات میان افغانی ها. هیات کابل اصرار دارد که بیانیه مشترک ایالات متحده و افغانستان که در همان روز تنظیم شده است، نیز باید به رسمیت شناخته شود. طالبان تمایلی ندارند هر سندی که حکومت کابل را به رسمیت بشناسد، موافقت کنند.

از سوی دیگر، هیات کابل این نکته را مطرح می کنند که چگونه ممکن است توافق نامه ای را به عنوان راهنمای اصلی مذاکرات بپذیرد که در آن دخیل نبوده است. موقف افغانستان تا جایی منطقی به نظر می رسد. چرا که در این توافق نامه، امریکا حکومت کابل را نادیده گرفته بود و در غیاب آن، مذاکرات را با طالبان ادامه داد.

افزون بر این، در رویکردهای دو طرف بر سر تفسیر اصطلاحات مختلف که دارای معناهای عمیق سیاسی و مذهبی اند، فاصله یی چشمگیر هست. اصطلاحاتی چون «جهاد یا منازعه؟» و «عدالت اجتماعی یا عدالت اسلامی؟». طالبان به این باور هستند که جنگ آن ها «جهاد در راه خدا» بوده است، در حالی که هیات افغانستان ادعای طالبان را رد کرده، آن را «درگیری نظامی» می خوانند.

گذشته از این، هیات افغانستان تاکید دارد که نظام سیاسی آینده در افغانستان بر اساس عدالت اجتماعی باشد. اما طالبان با غربی خواندن این شیوه، تاکید دارد که برخورد دولت آینده باید براساس شیوه اسلامی «عدالت اسلامی» باشد.

ایالات متحده نیز مانند بسیاری از افغان ها، از این بن بست نومید شده است زیرا به دلایل خاصی، آن ها مشتاقانه منتظر به نتیجه رسیدن این گفتگوها هستند. هنوز مسائل مهمی در مورد آتش بس یا به اصطلاح کاهش خشونت و مرحله گذار و نوع نظام سیاسی آینده می تواند جنجالی تر باشند. مهمتر از همه، موضع نامشخص طالبان در مورد خط مشی سیاسی آینده افغانستان هنوز در انتظار بحث است. در حالی که جنبه های بحث برانگیز فنی، عقیدتی و اجتماعی که در جای خودش باقی است.

تا هنوز، خشونت ابزار اصلی طالبان طی تقریباً بیش از دو دهه گذشته بوده است و از این گروه از آن بطور موثری بهره برداری کرده است، از این رو طالبان آماده نیستند که این ابزار نیرومند شان را تنها به خاطرنشان دادن حسن نظر در مذاکره از دست دهند.

با این که طالبان تا کنون تنها به اصطلاحات مبهمی مانند نظام اسلامی، عدالت اسلامی یا شریعت اسلامی وغیره اشاره کرده اند، می توان سیستم سیاسی مورد نظر آنان را تا جایی پیش بینی کرد. اما دقیقاً چه؟ آیا آن ها الگویی از کشور اسلامی گذشته یا از امروزی دارند؟

اشاره کوتاه در مورد نوع امپراطوری های اسلامی (جدول ۱)

شعارهای حکومت اسلامی از سوی بسیاری از احزاب اسلامی در جهان اسلام شنیده شده است اما بسیاری از دانشمندان علوم سیاسی بر این باورند که نظام های سیاسی و حکومت داری خوب تعاریف خاص خود را دارند و هیچ پیوندی با دین ندارند.

دانشمند بزرگ اسلامی، نویسنده و همچنین سیاستمدار شناخته شده نیم قاره، سید ابوالعلا مودودی (۱۹۷۹-۱۹۰۳) معتقد است که با پایان یافتن دوره خلفای راشدین با شهادت حضرت علی در ۲۹ جنوری ۶۶۱، حکومت اسلامی رسماً از خلافت به ملوکیت (پادشاهی) تغییر یافت.

به باور مولانا، خلفای اموی خود را نه به عنوان”جانشین و یا خلیفه رسول خدا” بل که به عنوان “خلیفه الله” (خلیفه خدا) معرفی می کردند. بنابراین، مفهوم بیگانه «جانشینی ارثی» بر خلاف سنت پیشین مطرح شد. به گفته مولانا، این انحراف از اساس تأثیر منفی در جهان اسلام ایجاد کرده و نخبگان را به دو دسته تقسیم کرده است: نخست طبقه حکومت گر و دوم قشر مذهبی.

علی امیری، دانشمند علوم اسلامی و نویسنده چندین کتاب در کابل، معتقد است که مطالعات مولانا ابوالعلا مودودی درباره اسلام و جایگاه وی به عنوان یک محقق در جهان اسلام معقول و مقبول است و دیدگاه های تاریخی وی در این مورد یکی از منابع معتبر اسلامی است.

علی امیری به عنوان یک کارشناس اسلامی معتقد است که “قرآن و سنت” هیچ نوع نظام سیاسی خاص و شیوه حکومت داری را توصیه نمیکند، بلکه بر ارزش های معینی تاکید می کند که عدالت اجتماعی، برابری و همخوانی و تامل انسانی را در جوامع بشری تقویت می کند. وی می گوید که دموکراسی با رهنمودهای اساسی اسلام مغایرت ندارد و نظام های سیاسی باید مبتنی بر واقعیت های اقتصادی، سیاسی و سایر زمینه ها به عنوان تضمین کننده صلح، هماهنگی، ثبات و رفاه باشد.

روی هم رفته، حملات مغول که از قرن ۱۳ آغاز شد، جهان اسلام را به شدت تغییر داد. این حملات نه تنها باعث پایان امپراتوری عباسی و شکستن مرکز اسلامی شرقی شد، بل که ورود اقوام و دودمان های جدید تورکی زبان به بیشتر بخش های اسلام، محورهای قدرت را به دست قبایل تورکی زبان تغییر داد که باز هم در نوع نظام و شیوه حکومت داری کدام تغییرات وارد نگردید، همان سلطنت های مطلقه البته جای اشراف سالاری عربی با تورک ها عوض گردید.

نظام های سیاسی در کشورهای امروزی جهان اسلام

با استثنائاتی چند، کشورهای امروزی با جمعیت اکثریت مطلق مسلمان ها یعنی کشورهای اسلامی دارای مشروطیت جدید اند. در اکثر این کشورها “شریعت” نقش نمادین دارد و با ترکیب تنوع با قوانین مدنی مانند اروپا در نظام های تقنینی تمرین می شود. در برخی از کشورها این دو مورد طوری باهم تنیده که شناسائی مرز میان شریعت و قوانین مدنی واقعا کاریست بس دشوار (جدول ۲)

البته از لحاظ سیاسی دیگر نظام سیاسی مبتنی بر سلطنت مطلقه، خودکامگی (Autocracy) و اشرافیت قبیله ای (Clan Aristocracy) در اکثریت کشورهای اسلامی جایگاه خود را برای نظام های جدید سیاسی خالی کرده که مبتنی بر همه شمولیت و با حکومت داری خوب استوار اند که طبق ملاک های تعریف شده جهانی نوع بندی می شود (جدول ۲)

درست از همین نکته سردرگمی طالبان آغاز می شود که آن ها نه در گذشته و نه در زمان حاضر در کشورهای اسلامی نظامی را سراغ ندارند که آن را برای حکومت آینده افغانستان الگو قرار دهد. و به نظر می رسد که مشکل آن ها بیش از این است زیرا تصور از دولت داری و نظام احتمالی سیاسی در میان آن ها نه این که انکشاف نیافته است بل اندیشه آن ها توأم با درهم تنیدگی ناهمگون شریعت و ارزش های خود خوانده قبیله ای است که نه برای اکثریت مردم پذیرا است و نه قابل تطبیق.

طالبان در کجای تیوری های اسلامی قرار می گیرد؟

در خصوص این پرسش پیچیده که مذهب برای طالبان چه معنایی دارد؟ یک متغیر وابسته یا یک متغیر مستقل. یعنی صرفاً یک ابزار سیاسی است و یا هدف نهایی؟ آیا تحریک طالبان جبهه ای با انگیزه ایدئولوژیک است؟ آیا آن ها از جنگ و سیاست به عنوان یک تاکتیک در تراز عملیاتی برای اجرای شریعت بهره برداری می کنند؟ و یا از مذهب به عنوان ابزاری برای تحقق سلطه خود بر افغانستان استفاده می کنند؟

در میان جوامع غیر پشتون و حتی پشتون های میانه رو، اسلامگرایان و گروه های مجاهدان پیشین نیز طالبان را به عنوان یک جنبش اسلامی راستین به رسمیت نمی شناسند، بل که آن را آمیزه یی از فرهنگ قبیله ای که به طور نامناسبی با مذهب آمیخته شده است، می دانند.

تفسیر خودخوانده طالبان از حکومت اسلامی (شریعت)، دیدگاه خاص آن ها در مورد نقش زنان در جامعه و “حجاب”، نوع حکومت داری قرون وسطایی، سلطه تقریبا مطلقه یک قوم خاص- پشتون ها در رهبری سیاست و جنگ شان، تجربه حکومت وحشیانه پیشین آن ها و جنگ کنونی شان نه تنها با ارزش های فرهنگی اکثریت، در داخل افغانستان سازگار نیست بلکه با ارزش های شناخته شده بین المللی نیز همخوانی ندارد.

این ها از عواملی بودند که مجاهدان که متشکل از سنی و شیعه بودند در مقابل سلطه آن ها ایستادند و به نظر می رسد که سناریوی دهه نود میلادی در حال تکرار است یعنی همان روند قبلی و بازگشت به نکته صفری.

شایان یادآوری است که طالبان از میان غیر پشتون ها، خصوصا در برخی از مناطق در شمال هم سربازگیری کردند که زیاد به چشم نمی آید و دایم تعهد شان را میان دو جبهه متخاصم تغییر می دهند.

البته از مصاحبه با طالبان به نظر می رسد که برخی از ابعاد نظام های سیاسی عربستان سعودی و جمهوری اسلامی ایران برای آن ها جاذبه نسبی دارد که بعدأ به آن پرداخته خواهد شد.

ترس طالبان از چیست؟

در دوحه هیات کابل به اصطلاح “جمهوریخواهان” در مواردی مهم مانند نوع نظام حکومتداری، دموکراسی، انتخابات، حقوق بشر و زنان و اقلیت های مذهبی و قومی، زبانی و فرهنگی، دیدگاه های روشن دارد و طرفدار قانون اساسی نافذه است که با کنوانسیون های جهانی مطابقت دارد.

در مقابل طالبان تا کنون مشت شان را باز نکرده اند و تا هنوز تنها بطور مبهم اسلام را حل هر مساله مطرح می کنند و در عین زمان در پی آن اند که به طرف های داخلی و بین المللی اطمینان دهند که آن ها دیگر طالبان دهه نود میلادی نیستند و به ارزش های سده بیست و یکم باور پیدا کرده اند.

اما طالبان چرا در رابطه به موارد یاد شده بطور واضح سخن نمی گویند و چرا از استعارات گنگ و کلی کار می گیرند؟ آن ها از چه می ترسند؟ اگر این موضوع به بررسی گرفته شود، احتمالا خارج از چند دلیل نباشد.

چون طالبان از لحاظ سرشتی هیچ تغییری نکرده و تنها با شعار نه چندان راست که آن ها دیگر با برخی از ابعاد مدنیت در تضاد نیستند، وارد گفتگو با طرف های داخلی و خارجی شده اند. ترجیح آن ها احتمالا این خواهد بود که خاموشی بهتر از گفتن چیزی است که به آن معتقد نیستند. آن ها نمی خواهند با ابراز باورهای راستین شان طوری وانمود شوند که با مدرنیته سازش پذیر نیستند. آن ها با تلاش فراوان و ناگزیری های ایالات متحده از یک گروه تروریستی و شورشی به یک جریان سیاسی تبدیل گردیدند، و برگشت به سوی فهرست سیاه و یک گروه ناپسندیده و ناهمخوان در سطح جهانی را به سود خود نمی دانند. (البته این دستاورد طالبان ارمغان آقای خلیلزاد هم است)

فشرده سخن این که طالبان با ابراز عقاید راستین شان در پیوند با شریعت، نوع نظام سیاسی و موضع گیری های شان در برابر پدیده های مدنیت نمی خواهند در مقابل اذهان عامه داخلی و جهانی قرار گیرند. آن ها در عمل نه از خشونت فاصله گرفته می توانند و نه در حرف از ارزش های مدنی بطور واضح صحبت می توانند. نه هدف اصلی خود که عبارت از سلطه کامل بر افغانستان است، به زبان آورده می توانند و نه ارزش های دموکراتیک و کثرت گرائی را تائید کرده میتوانند که باز هم خلاف عقاید اصلی شان است.

مشکل دیگر طالبان هم قابل درک است که آن ها وارد بحث های رویه ای و نهادی نمی شوند و آن این که جنگجویان آن ها زیاد وارد به این واژها نسبتا مدرن نیستند و احتمالأ برخی آنان را غیر اسلامی بدانند. برای آن ها واژه های نهادینه شده عبارت اند از جهاد، فتح، شریعت، امیرالمومنین، علمای کرام، نظام اسلامی و غیره و برای مخالفان از واژه های کافر، ملحد، نیروهای اشغالگر، نوکران و مزدوران خارجی، نیروهای شر و فساد و غیره کار می گیرند.

هیئت مذاکره کننده طالبان می ترسند که مبادا با واکنش جنگجویان شان رو به رو شوند و متهم به یک معامله نامقدس شوند. پس پناه بردن پشت پسوند و پیشوند اسلامی بهترین گزینه گریز از بحث ها در باره حکومت داری جدید و نوع نظام سیاسی تعریف شده است.

مشکل دیگر طالبان فاصله گرفتن آنان از دموکراسی و انتخابات تنها عقیدتی نیست بل یک واقعیت انکار ناپذیر زمینی هم دارد. طالبان احتمالأ که هزاران جنگجو داشته باشند اما فاقد بانک رأی مطمئن هستند و احتمالأ در انتخابات همه چیز را ببازند. وجود آن ها مرهون خشونت است که باید به زور شمشیر دوام کند مشکل دیگری که حایز اهمیت است و بازدارنده طالبان در پذیرفتن هر نوع ائتلاف با حکومت کنونی و جریانات دیگر سیاسی، تفنگ به دستان بی رحم آن ها اند. در صورت ائتلاف، باید نیروهای طالبان به اردوی نسبتا مدرن افغانستان مدغم شوند که توسط جهان غرب تربیت و مجهز شده اند. نیروهای رزمی طالبان بیشتر مانند شبه نظامیان قرون وسطایی اند که در صورت نزدیکی و یا ادغام در نیروهای امنیتی و دفاعی افغانستان کنونی از هم خواهند پاشید. در دو صورت احتمالی دیگر اردوی افغانستان را از هم خواهند پاشاند و یا بدتر از آن هر دو از میان خواهند رفت. اما به احتمال قوی در این مساله هم طالبان بازنده اصلی خواهند بود.

البته باید یاد آور شد که بسیاری ها نظام سیاسی کنونی ریاستی – تک ساخت را مناسب حال جامعه متنوع افغانستان نمی دانند و از سوی دیگر بسیاری های دیگر در سطح داخلی و خارجی نظام کنونی را ناکارا می خوانند و آن را در مطابقت با بافت نامتجانس و چندپارچه اجتماعی افغانستان نمی دانند اما منتقدان نظام کنونی هوادار اصلاح نظام به سوی بهبود است و اکثریت مردم از روایت شمشیر و خون و خشونت طالبان متنفر و بیزار اند و طرفدار صلح پایدار و کثرت گرایی اند و طرفدار نوع نظام اند که همه اقشار جامعه بطور نهادی در آن سهیم باشند.

رویای احتمالی طالبان از نوع نظام آینده

از روحیه طالبان بر می آید که نه خواستار ائتلاف با حکومت کنونی اند و نه نظام کنونی را قبول دارند که با همکاری جامعه جهانی با مصرف سنگین حدود یک تریلیون دالری طی طولانی ترین ماموریت آنها، بنا گردیده است.

طالبان نمی خواهند کاری کنند که همه مبارزات شان مبنی بر شریعت خود خوانده آن ها و همان اصولی را که با آن هزاران نفر را وارد میدان خشونت کردند، زیر سوال ببرند. سناریوی دلخواه برای آن ها این خواهد بود که نظام کنونی را از میان برده بر ویرانه های آن نظام (مبهم) اسلامی خود را بنا کنند.

آن ها این را حق خود می دانند تا در فرجام به عنوان فاتحان میدان وارد کابل شوند تا حقانیت خود را به اثبات برسانند و باز هم همان روایت های دروغین تکرار کنند مانند، افغانستان سرزمین تسخیر ناپذیر، شکست بزرگترین قدرت نظامی جهان از سوی مجاهدان سر به کف اسلام و غیره. در حالی که پس از این همه جنگ ها و ویرانی های پیهم در جهان امروزی، افغانستان غیر از یک چالش عمده برای مدنیت، دیگر جایگاه آبرومندانه ندارد.

البته در مورد باید یادآور شد که ائتلاف ضد تروریزم به رهبری ایالات متحده هم هیچگاهی قصد جدی برای از میان بردن گروه طالبان نداشتند و از سوی دیگر در این جنگ ها بر علیه تروریزم در این دو دهه اخیر، حکومت های افغانستان هم همکار صادق با جامعه جهانی نبوده است.

نظام های نسبتا نزدیک تر با طالبان:

در میان کشورهای اسلامی دو کشور عربستان و ایران ادعا دارند که دارای نظام های سیاسی ناب اسلامی هستند و به نوبه خود ادعای رهبری جهان اسلام دارند. برای طالبان بخش هایی از نظام سیاسی حاکم در این دو کشور رقیب اسلامی احتمالآ که جالب باشد.

نمونه عربستان- نظام سیاسی عربستان متبنی بر سلطنت مطلقه است که از لحاظ سیاسی زیر رهبری «آل سعود» و از لحاظ مذهبی «آل شیخ» بنا گردیده است. آل شیخ، زادگان محمد ابن عبدالوهاب (۱۷۹۲-۱۷۰۳ میلادی) است که بنیادگذار مکتب «وهابی» در اسلام است. میان این دو خانواده حدود ۳۷۶ سال توافقنامه ای صورت گرفته بود که طی آن هر دو خانواده رهبری مذهبی و سیاسی را در میان خود تقسیم کردند که تا همین روز همان توافقنامه رویکار است.

پس، نظام سیاسی منحصر به فرد عربستان سعودی که در همین قرن بیست و یکم هم از لحاظ سیاسی و مذهبی استوار بر خودکامگی و اشرافیت قبیله ای و پیوندهایی خونی استوار است که نسل در نسل بدون وقفه جریان دارد و برای همدیگر مشروعیت بخش هستند.

در عربستان سعودی پادشاه هم رییس دولت و هم رییس اجرایی (صدراعظم ) می باشد و دارای پارلمان انتخابی نیست بل که شورای انتصابی ۱۵۰ نفره توسط پادشاه دستچین شده می باشد که بدون حق قانون سازی تنها نقش مشورتی دارد.

انتخابات محلی در سال ۲۰۰۵ م بدون مشارکت زنان آغاز گردید و در سال ۲۰۱۵ برای بار نخست زنان در آن انتخابات محلی حق مشارکت را به دست آوردند.

پس عربستان رییس دولت، رییس اجرایی پارلمان و رهبری مذهبی (مفتی اعظم) همه یا انتصابی اند و یا بر اساس پیوندهای خونی که نسل در نسل انتقال می یابد.

ساختار قدرت در عربستان سعودی

Source: hierarchystructure.com

برای طالبان بخش غیر انتخابی بودن نظام سیاسی عربستان احتمالا که جاذب باشد، اما طالبان در افغانستان نه سلطنت مطلقه و نه رهبری مذهبی را براساس پیوند های خونی به وجود آورده می توانند و از سوی دیگر بخش بزرگی از رهبری طالبان پیروان مذهب حنفی اند. البته شایان یادآوری است که رهبری طالبان تا هنوز استوار بر پیوندهای خونی نبوده اما در انتخاب رهبری گرایش های قبیله ای یک عنصر عمده بوده و همه رهبران طالبان یک سمت و گویندگان زبان واحد بوده اند.

ایران- نظام سیاسی جمهوری اسلامی ایران، غیر از آن که فقه جعفری در آن یک عنصر حاکم است، از لحاظ ساختاری برای طالبان جاذبه های فروانی دارد و احتمالا که در مقایسه با عربستان نزدیک تر به عقیده طالبان باشد.

« قانون اساسی ایران ملت را بر اساس دموکراسی و تیوکراسی تعریف می کند، یعنی نظام بر اساس اندیشه حاکمیت مردمی لیبرال اما تحت نظارت شورای نگهبان که از نامزدی افراد در همه انتخابات (از بالا به پایین) و فعالیت های تقینی (و سیاسی) را به شدت نظر دارد تا اسلامی باشد.»

در ایران چند لایه قدرت وجود دارد اما منبع اصلی قدرت «مقام مغطم رهبری» است و کسی که این مقام را احتراز می کند باید دارای صلاحیت‏ علمی‏ لازم‏ برای‏ افتاء در ابواب‏ مختلف‏ فقه باشد‏ (ماده ۱۰۹ قانون اساسی جمهوری اسلامی ایران).

شورای نگهبان متشکل از دوازده نفر می باشد که نصف باید از فقه های اعلم می باشد که مستقیم از سوی مقام‏ رهبری‏ تعیین می گردد و شش‏ نفر متبافی از میان حقوقدان‏، در رشته‏ های‏ مختلف‏ حقوقی‏، از میان‏ حقوقدانان‏

مسلمانی‏ که‏ به‏ وسیله‏ رئیس‏ قوه‏ قضائیه‏ به‏ مجلس‏ شورای‏ ملی‏ معرفی‏ می‏ شوند و با رای‏ مجلس‏ انتخاب‏ می‏ گردند (ماده نود و یکم قانون اساسی).

اما از سوی دیگر، رییس قوه قضایی بازهم توسط رهبری تعیین می گردد (ماده ۶۶/۱۱۰) یعنی مقام رهبری در تعیین اعضای شورایی نگهبان نقش اساسی دارد.

شورای نگهبان یک نهاد کلیدی در جمهوری اسلامی است که بدون آن پارلمان (مجلس شورای اسلامی) اعتبار قانونی ندارد (ماده نود و سوم قانون اساسی) – این شورا دارای حق تفسیر قانون اساسی هم است (ماده نود و هشتم) و حق وتو هر گونه قانون سازی را دارد که آن را در مغایرت با به شریعت بداند (ماده نود و چهارم، نود و پنجم و نود و ششم) – این شورای قدرتمند همه انتخابات را در ایران هم سازماندهی و نظارت می کند و هم تصمیم می گیرد که آیا نامزدها واجد شرایط هستند یا خیر (ماده نود و نهم).

شورای خبرگان رهبری نهاد دیگری پر قدرت در نظام سیاسی جمهوری اسلامی است که رهبری را انتخاب می کند. این شورا متشکل از علمای بلند پایه می باشد که باز هم شرایط نامزدی نامزدان این شورا هم یا از سوی شورای نگهبان و یا از سوی مقام رهبری تایید می گردد (ماده دو قانون انتخابات شورای خبرگان رهبری).

شورای نگهبان حق حذف نامزد ها را در همه انتخابات دارا می باشد و آن این حق را در همه انتخابات گذشته بطور گسترده استفاده کرده اند.

نهاد دیگری که آن هم جایگاه خاصی در نظام ایران دارد «مجمع تشخیص مصلحت نظام» است که متشکل از ۳۹ تن از علمایی جید و تکنوکرات های وفادار به نظام می باشد. همه اعضای این شورا توسط مقام رهبری انتصاب می شوند.

این شورا برای مقام رهبری در امور مهم مشورت می دهد و نقش میانجیگری را میان نهادهای مهم مانند پارلمان و شورای نگهبان در صورت نزاع، بازی می کند (ماده دوازده) البته مقام رهبری در موارد خاص بخش صلاحیت های خویش را می تواند به این شورا واگذار کند.

مقام رهبری فرمانده عمومی همه نیروهای امنیتی و دفاعی به شمول سپاه قدرتمند پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی که ۱۹۰،۰۰۰ نیروی مسلح دارد- تعداد مجموعی نیروهای مسلح ایران ۱،۰۶۰،۰۰۰ بررسی شده است.

ساختار نظام سیاسی در ایران

Source: BBC

پس بعد از این تحلیل کوتاه از ساختار قدرت در ایران به این نتیجه میرسیم که در ایران یک نظام واقعا تئوکراتیک (دین سالار) با آمیزش دموکراسی کنترل شده است-

به خاطر این که اکنون طالبان اهمیت داد و ستد در سطح بین المللی را درک می کنند و می دانند که برای اقتصاد فلج شده و متکی به کمک های خارجی، مناسبات حسنه با قدرت های بزرگ اقتصادی جهان اهمیت حیاتی دارد، آن ها یک سلسله ملاک های حکومت داری را، ولو که مصلحتا هم باشد، نادیده گرفته نمی توانند. احتمالا که طالبان هم با یک دموکراسی نسبتا کنترل شده مانند ایران موافقت کند و با انتخابات شوراهای ولایتی هم مخالفت نکند.

از سوی دیگر جامعه جهانی هم از طالبان انتظار ندارد تا همه ملاک های حکومتداری خوب را مراعت کنند و احتمال دارد پایین ترین سطح حکومتداری طالبانی را تحمل کرده در برخی از موارد مهم اغماض کرده با حفظ آبرو و حیثیت از افغانستان خارج شوند. طبیعی است که در این گیرودارها، حقوق بشر و زنان و یک رشته آزادی های مدنی به شمول آزادی رسانه ها تحت الشعاع قرار خواهد گرفت. البته در شماری از کشورهای عربی با سلطنت های مطلقه همین وضعیت حاکم است اما در فهرست دوستان نزدیک جهان غرب شامل اند.

اگر طالبان برخی از ابعاد نظام جمهوری اسلامی ایران را به عنوان الگو قرار دهند، باید در نظر گرفت که در مقایسه با ایران که یک نظام نسبتآ خالص تئوکراتیک به نظر می رسد، تحریک طالبان در موارد مهم بیشتر به یک جریان قبیله ای شباهت دارد تا این که مذهبی مثلا ترکیب هیت آن ها در دو دوحه، شورای رهبری طالبان و رهبران طالبان از ملا عمر گرفته تا ملا هیبت الله همه از یک سمت و گویندگان یک زبان بوده اند.

در حالی که در ایران با این که فارس ها جمعیت میان ۶۷ تا ۷۰ درصدی دارد، رهبر کنونی نظام، یک سید تورکی زبان آذری است. تورکی زبانان ایران حدود ۱۶ درصد کل جمعیت ایران را تشکیل می دهند، غیر از آن یازده تن از شورای خبرگان رهبریِ، و آیت الله علی مشکینی از سال ۱۹۸۳ تا دم مرگ در سال ۲۰۰۷م رییس این شورا هم آذری بود. مناطق تورکی زبان نشین ایران از مجموع تعداد ۲۹۰ کرسی، ۴۴ کرسی در پارلمان دارند و شماری از اراکین مهم نظام مانند آیت الله محمد کاظم شریعتمداری و دو نخست وزیر پیشین- میرحسین موسوی و مهدی بازرگان هم تورکی زبان آذری بودند. فرمانده پیشین سپاه پاسداران، محسن رضایی و ناطق نوری رییس پیشین پارلمان ایران «لر» از لرستان اند. و خانواده پرنفوذ لاریجانی «مازانی» یعنی از مازندران. همه از لحاظ تباری فارس نبوده اند.

از سوی دیگر با این که پیروان فقه جعفری اکثریت قاطع جمعیت ایران را تشکیل می دهند، در قانون اساسی ایران نه این که فقه حنفی بل سایر ادیان غیر اسلامی هم به رسمیت شناخته می شوند (ماده یازدهم، دوازدهم و سیزدهم). مانند ماده ۱۳۱ قانون اساسی نافذه افغانستان.

اما در افغانستان مخالفان عمده طالبان متشکل از پیروان فقه حنفی هستند که مربوط به تبارهای مختلف و گویندگان زبان های متفاوت هستند. آن ها طالبان را بحیث یک جریان خالص مذهبی نمی دانند بل بیشتر آن ها را به حیث یک لشکر عقب مانده قبیله ای می دانند.

سطح تحمل در صنوف طالبان در برابر گروه هایی متفاوت قومی، فرهنگی، زبانی و مذهبی در گذشته ها زیاد ستودنی نبوده و مردم از حاکمیت قبلی آن ها در دهه نود خاطرات خوبی ندارند.

آیا این الگو ها در افغانستان قرن بیست و یکم قابل تطبیق است؟

در افغانستان هم مانند سایر کشورهای اسلامی مذهب یک عنصر غیر قابل انکار، در سیاست بوده است اما تنها مقدس سازی سیاست های قبیله ای و تباری با سوء استفاده از نام مذهب، برای آوردن صلح پایدار و ثبات سیاسی بسنده نیست. با این که مردم افغانستان قطع نظر از دید تباری و زبانی، به دین اسلام باور قوی دارند، تشنه یک نظام کارای سیاسی اند که در آن تقسیم افقی و عمومی قدرت عادلانه و توام با حکومتداری خوب باشد. الگوهایی نظام سیاسی عربستان و ایران نه بطور کامل و نه بطور جزی، در افغانستان قابل تطبیق است زیرا هر دو نمونه نه این که راه حل مناسبی برای مشکلات داخلی ارایه نمی کند بل افغانستان را به یک جزیره منزوی تبدیل خواهد کرد.

در این عصر، افغانستان تنها در صورت انتخاب نظام سیاسی مدرن می تواند در میان جهانیان با عزت و سربلند، به شمار آید. افغانستان به نظام سیاسی یی نیاز دارد که تساهل، تامل و حسن همزیستی را میان مردم را تشویق کند تا مردم، آن سرزمین را نه به عنوان زندان بزرگ بل خانه مشترک خود بدانند و این گونه است که فجایع انسانی کنونی و از بحران های احتمالی آینده جلوگیری خواهد شد.

نکته شایان یادآوری است که برای درستی نظام، افغانستان مدت طولانی نامحدود در اختیار ندارد که همه وقت در محراق توجه جهان قرار داشته باشد. جامعه جهانی تا هنوز از افغانستان کاملا نبریده و کشورهای همسایه و منطقه همه خواهان و چشم به راه یک رهیافت خردورزانه هستند و تا هنوز در این راستا روحیه خوبی از خود نشان داده اند. اما دوام سیاست خودکامگی و سلطه گرایی و عدم پذیرش همدیگر و مقاومت در برابر تطبیق نظام پذیرا برای همه، افغانستان را بار دیگر در منطقه و جهان منزوی خواهد کرد و احتمالا وضعیت نامطلوب تری متوجه افغانستان شود. گرچه نظام ناکارای کنونی هم نیاز به بازنگری ریشه یی دارد اما این حرکت چند گام به پیش باشد نه با رویکرد واپسگردی.

جدول۱- نمونه های نظام سیاسی در امپراتوری معروف مسلمان ها در تاریخ

نوع نظام حکومتی جغرافیای تحت اداره امپراتوری معروف مسلمان ها در تاریخ سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت اشرافیت قبیله یی یکی از بزرگترین نو امپرتوری تک ساخت در تاریخ در سه قاره آسیا، اروپا و آفریقا (ایران، جزیره نمای عربی، سوریه مصر، ماوراءالنهر ، سند ، اندلس ، شبه‌جزیره ایبری ) امپراتوری امویان (از ۶۶۱ تا ۷۵۱ م) سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت اشرافیت قبیله یی با سکولاریزم نسبی مذهبی مغرب و اندلس (اسپانیا) امویان اندلس (اسپانیا) (از ۷۵۶ تا ۱۰۳۱م) سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت اشرافیت سالاری با دیوان سالاری فارس ها این امپراتوری به ظاهر به چندین ولایات خودمختار تقسیم گردیده بود اما باز هم منبع اصلی قدرت پایتخت بغداد بود شبه جزیره عربی، ایران، مصر، سوریه، مغرب و بخشی از آسیای میانه امپراتوری عباسیان (از ۷۵۰ تا ۱۲۵۸م) سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت فدراسیون خانوادگی و ایتلاف میان قبایل تورکی زبانان و کوچی ها شبه جزیره عربی، ایران، مصر، سوریه، مغرب و بخشی بزرگی از آسیای میانه و ترکیه امروزی امپراتوری سلجوقیان (از ۱۰۴۰ تا ۱۱۹۶م) سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت مبنی بر اشرافیت سالاری شهزادگان مغول ایران، آسیای میانه و مناطق قفقاز ایلخانی ها (از۱۲۰۶ تا ۱۳۵۳م) سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت اشرافیت سالاری مذهبی. مذهب بحیث ابزار سیاسی برای استحکام نظام تک ساخت ایران، آذربایجان، بحرین، آرمنستان، گرجستان شرقی، شمال قفقاز، عراق، کویت، افغانستان، سوریه، پاکستان، ترکمنستان و اوزبیکستان امپراتوری صفوی ها (از ۱۵۰۱ تا ۱۷۳۶م) سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت و در بخشی فدراسیون غیر متعارف این امپراتوری در ماهیت سکولار بود اما اورنگزیب عالمگیر (مدت حکومت – ۳۱ July 1658 – ۳ March 1707 )از لحاظ مذهبی تندروی را پیشه کرد و به کشورگشایی ادامه داد و در تاریخ سلطنت خانواده خود بزرگ ترین ساحه را در هند اشغال کرد اما سیاست مذهبی او شکست خورد و زوال امپراتوری از همان جاآغاز گردید بخش بزرگی نیمقاره هند و افغانستان امپراتوری بابری ها (از ۱۵۲۶ تا ۱۸۵۷م) سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت اداری نظامی ، دینی-حقوقی و اجتماعی-اقتصادی ترکیه، بخش های از شبه جزیره بالکان و اروپای شرقی، شمال افریقا غیر از مراکش، سوریه، شبه جزیر ه عربی و مصر امپراتوری عثمانی (از ۱۲۹۹ تا ۱۹۲۳م)

جدول ۲- نمونه های نظام های سیاسی در کشورهای اسلامی امروزی

مقننه نوع نظام سیاسی جمیعت مسلمان ها ٪ کل جمیعت کشورها اسلامی – دو اتاقه – تعداد مجموعی- ۵۷۵ – نظام انتخابات- تناسبی با لست احزاب با ۹ حوزه چند کرسی – ریاستی-تک ساخت غیر متمرکز (شبیه فدرالزم-ـQuasi Federalism) – دموکراسی کثیرالحزبی ۸۷ ۲۲۵۱۸۲۱۴۴ جمهوری اندونزی – دو اتاقه – تعداد مجموعی- ۳۴۲ – نظام انتخابات- اکثریتی ساده با حوزه های تک کرسی – ۱۰ کرسی اختصاصی برای اقلیت های مذهبی و ۶۰ کرسی هم برای زن ها – فدرالی- پارلمانی – دموکراسی چندحزبی ۹۶ ۲۰۷۷۷۴۵۲۰ جمهوری اسلامی پاکستان – یک اتاقه – تعداد مجموعی- ۶۰۰ – نظام انتخابات- تناسبی با لست احزاب با ۸۷ حوزه های انتخاباتی چند کرسی – ریاستی- تک ساخت – دموکراسی چندحزبی (با این هم در عمل قدرت کاملا در دست رییس جمهور اقتدارگرا است.) ۹۹ ۸۳۱۵۴۹۹۷ جمهوری ترکیه – یک اطاقه – تعداد مجموعی- ۲۹۰ – نظام انتخابات- اکثریتی دو مرحله ای – ۵ کرسی اختصاصی برای اقلیت های غیر مسلمان – نظام دین سالار(بر اساس فقه جعفری) ریاستی-تک ساخت – رییس جمهور رییس اجراییه و مسئول پیش برد مسایل روزمره حکومتی اما طبق قانون اساسی مرجع اصلی قدرت “مقام معظم رهبری” است که مسئولیت حراست اسلامی در ایران را بدوش دارد و خطوط اساسی سیاست های داخلی و خارجی را تعین می کند و نیز فرمانده کل نیروهای مسلح بشمول نیروی قدرتمند سپاه پاسداران را هم به عهده دارد. ۹۹.۴ ۷۹۹۲۶۲۷۰ جمهوری اسلامی ایران – بدون پارلمان البته یک شورای مشورتی تشریفاتی ۱۵۰ وجود دارد که سوی پادشاه انصاب می گردد. – انتخابات تنها برای شورای ولایتی صورت می گیرد و زن ها در سال ۲۰۱۵م حق رای و نامزد شدن را به دست آوردند – سلطنت مطلقه- تک ساخت (بر اساس مکتب اسلامی وهابی تحت رهنمودهای آل الشیخ) – آریستوکراسی خانوادگی – قانون اساسی هم قران شریف و سنت – پادشاه همزمان صدر اعظم هم می باشد ۹۹.۹ ۳۰۹۱۱۱۳ (۳۷٪ کل جمیعت کارگران خارجی هستند) عربستان سعودی د – دو اتاقه – تعداد مجموعی- ۲۲۲ – نظام انتخابات- نظام انتخابات- اکثریتی ساده با حوزه های تک کرسی – فدرالی- سلطنت مشروطه – دموکراسی کثیرالحزبی ۶۱.۹ ۲۸۳۳۴۰۰۰ مالزی – یک اتاقه با نظام غیر حزبی – تعداد مجموعی- ۴۰ – ۲۰ تن بطور مستقیم از سوی بادشاه انتخاب می گردد و ۲۰ تن دیگر در امارات هفت گانه تقسیم گردیده که از سوی کالج (هیت برگزیدگان) در امارت مربوطه انتخاب می شوند فدراسیون هفت امارت مطلقه اما طبق قانون اساسی نیمه ریاستی-سلطنت مشروطه ۷۶ ۹۱۲۱۱۶۷ تنها ۱۲.۱٪ کل جمیعت شهروند و متباقی خارجی هستند) امارات متحده عربی

مآخذ

“UAE Population 2017.” The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (“GCC-Stat”). Accessed November 5, 2020. https://www.gccstat.org/en/country-profile/ae

“The World Factbook: Middle East: United Arab Emirates.” Central Intelligence Agency. Accessed November 5, 2020. https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/ae.html

متن مقاله به زبان انگلیسی:

How the Taliban chose the bullet over the ballot?

By Hussain Yasa

Abstract

Insofar as the Taliban leadership has a vision of the state, it embodies the centralism of the current Afghan state, but with supreme power dominated by the Taliban which is perhaps under the cover of a clerical council to select the national leader.

The Taliban vision of the state embodies a form of sectarian exclusiveness. They posit their movement as the guardian of self-interpreted Sunni Hanafi tradition and deny all other diverse people a place in the state.

And, in their struggle to capture and transform the state, the Taliban have explicitly rejected the ideas of pluralism and power-sharing. The Taliban have been explicit in their intention to rule alone, with no need to respect pluralism.

But, in pursuing these goals, the Taliban have prioritized the use of force and have refused to embrace constitutional politics. They have in effect chosen the path of the bullet over the ballot.

This hard-liner approach of Taliban also jeopardized the hope for a positive outcome from the peace talks in Doha.

Preface

So far, no substantial progress in Doha Intra-Afghan Talks can be observed after it began on September 12, 2020. Hitherto, there have been only ceremonial meetings with the formal pleasantry exchange of views, reiterating the will for the success of talks.

Keeping in view the complex nature of the problem, no one expected quick results but indeed, it is disappointing that the negotiating team of the self-proclaimed Islamic Emirates, the Taliban and the Republican delegates from Kabul could not yet finalize the procedural rules and agendas of the talks. One can truly realize the difficulties ahead. The crucial issues like the probable future contour of the polity, governance, Shariah and civic values are on pending as the real bones of contention.

On the other hand, the recent wave of high level of widespread violence has also negatively impacted bilateral peace agreement between the Taliban and the US, signed on February 29, 2020.

October 2020 was one of the bloodiest months. In Helmand, dozens from both sides including many civilians lost their lives and much more injured as well as thousands of families were displaced internally. The US Air Force bombarded Taliban to stop their advance toward the Lashkar Gah – the provincial capital. Taliban raised its serious objection against the US action in favor of Kabul government and called it a serious violation of the bilateral agreement while the US rejected the claim and warned the Taliban to honestly bind to the agreement regarding the reduction in violence. Instead of heeding the US envoy, from Helmand the Taliban marched on to Kandahar.

On October 18, 2020, a car bomb attack on the police headquarter in Firozkoh, capital of Ghor, killed 18 and more than 150 were wounded. Most of the casualties were civilians – the women, children and students from the deaf and dumb education center nearby.

On October 24, 2020, an education center in Western Kabul was targeted that killed dozens of children while over 150 were wounded. Although, Daesh (ISIS-K) claimed the responsibility, the civil society, political parties and Afghan government have raised their finger towards Taliban.

On November 02, 2020, again Kabul University was attacked in which, according to health officials, 19 people, including students and a teacher, were killed and 22 others were injured. Again, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack. According to Ministry of Interior official, the attack on Kabul University ended after six hours after killing three attackers.

Hurdles so far

The issue of recognition of the Shi’ite religion for its followers which comprise around 20% of the whole population of Afghanistan and forms the legal basis of the ongoing talks have been the main areas of dispute.

The Taliban insist that the guiding principles of the ongoing talks should be based on the bilateral agreement between the Taliban and the US signed on February 29, 2020. In which four important issues were agreed upon, the withdrawal of US troops, counter-terrorism cooperation between the US and the Taliban, a reduction in violence and ultimately a ceasefire, and the initiation of the intra-Afghan negotiations. Kabul’s delegation insists that the US-Afghan joint declaration singed on the same day should also be recognized. Taliban are reluctant to agree to any document that recognizes Kabul administration as legitimate.

The Republican Team from Kabul raises the point that how could it be possible to accept a bilateral agreement as the guiding principle in which they were not involved. To some extent, their claim seems to be logical as they were bypassed in the agreement by their main supporter – the US.

In addition, there seems to be a wide gap between the approaches of both sides with regards to the various terminologies which have deep political and religious meanings. Like “Jihad or conflict” or “Social Justice or Islamic Justice”, Taliban believe that their armed struggle has been a justified “Jihad” on the path of God while delegates from Kabul deny this claim and call it a “conflict”.

The delegates from Kabul stress that the future political system should be based on “Social Justice” while Taliban call it a western term and insist that it should be replaced with the Islamic term “Islamic Justice”.

Like many Afghans, the US is also frustrated with this stalemate since it is also eagerly waiting for a fruitful ending of this talks, probably for certain reasons. ‌After weeks of deadlock, the two sides were reported to have accepted a role for the Qatari government as facilitator, assisted by diplomats of the other countries present at the talks. Although, the Taliban promptly distanced themselves from this.

Some of the delegates suggest that the problematic issues should not be discussed at the beginning, rather should be left for later but again the remaining issues regarding the ceasefire or so-called reduction in violence could be more stupefacient. It has proved to be the main card used as an effective tool by the Taliban over the last two decades. On this issue again, Taliban are not ready to simply relinquish their main leverage on just a good faith. And the most importantly, the Taliban’s unclear stand on the probable future contour of the polity is still on pending to discuss. There are so many other issues with the controversial technical, ideological and political aspects on this difficult path to bring Taliban into the main stream politics under the single roof with all other diverse groups with different political and ideological point of view.

The fact remains that the Taliban have so far confined themselves only to the vague terminologies like Islamic System, Islamic Justice or Islamic Shariah.

Although, Taliban are not showing their cards, one can foretell the probable silhouette of the future political system. But what exactly? Do they have any model from the present-day Islamic countries or from the past?

In negotiations, Taliban have avoided laying out their preferred system of Islamic government. However, previous Taliban stances and other historic and contemporary cases of Islamic government provide clues as to what model the Taliban are likely to push for.

Is there any ideal model of polity in the Islamic history?

The rhetoric of Islamic form of government has been heard from many Islamic parties throughout the Islamic world but many political scientists believe that political systems and good governance have its own internationally recognized definitions and benchmarks, it has nothing to do with religion.

Great Islamic scholar, author as well as a known politician of the subcontinent Molauna Abul Ala Moudoodi (1903-1979) believes that with the end of Rashidun Khilafat on 29 January 661 with the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, Islamic rule officially converted from Khilafat to Mulookiyat means “Kingship” (mulk instead of truly khilafa)).

In this regard, it is to be mentioned that the Umayyad caliphs referred to themselves not as khalifat Rasul Allah (“successor of the messenger of God,” the title preferred by the tradition), but rather as khalifat Allah (“deputy of God”). Thus, the alien concept of hereditary succession introduced against the earlier tradition. According to Moulana’s thesis, this deviation from the basic teaching has brought about negative impact in the Islamic world and divided the elite in two classes: first, the ruling class and second, the people who were supposed to be the religious class.

The known Islamic scholar and author of many books in Kabul, Ali Amiri believes that “Quran and Sunna” do not recommend any specific political system and mode of governance, rather stand on certain values which promote social justice, equality and harmony in human societies. He says that democracy is not in contradiction with the basic guidelines of Islam and political systems should be based on the economic, political and other ground realities as the institutional guarantee for peace, harmony, stability and prosperity. According to his views, Islam does not oppose if Islamic societies get the best advantages of the human experiences in the fields of politics and governance.

The historical Islamic Empires were almost autocratic, Absolute Monarchies, Unitary in Nature and dominated by clan Aristocracy. The Shriah Law was nothing but an instrument to justify the kingships. (See Appendix 1)

The Mongol invasions that began in the 13th century drastically reconfigured the Islamic world. The invasions brought about the end of Arab Empire and the beginning of Turkic dynasties. The drastic change in the ruling class also did not change anything in governance qualitatively.

What about the present-day Islamic countries?

Expect for that of few, most of the Islamic countries have the modern constitutionalism. The “Shariah” plays a nominal role mixed with the European style Common Law as the base of their legal system. In most of these countries, the Shariah and modern concept of legal system are not intertwined through clear boundaries. But still their political systems are well-defined internationally. (See Appendix 2)

The concept of absolute monarchies has already lost its popularity worldwide including the Islamic World. Moreover, autocratic and aristocratic governments are disliked overwhelmingly among the Muslim population across the world.

Here is the real dilemma! Nor the Taliban ever indicated any Islamic country as their role model neither themselves presented a clear idea of statehood. In this regard, their concept seems to be under developed. But for sure, the Islamic countries with multiparty democracies, modern political systems or major portion of their judiciary depend on western civil laws cannot be acceptable for the Taliban.

Some aspects of the unique political systems of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran might be convincing for Taliban where Ulema have protagonist characters in politics and the judiciary has active role in the Islamization of legal system. Both Islamic countries have their own distinctive features in their political systems. It will be discussed in brief later on.

What are Taliban afraid of?

In Doha, the Kabul delegation has clear stance on the certain issues like, the political system, governance, democracy, elections, human and women rights, religious minorities, ethnic, lingual and cultural diversities and support for the enacted constitution which is mostly in accordance with the international conventions.

On the contrary, the Taliban do not seem to be vocal on these issues. Without going into the detail, all of their officials and spokespersons present Islam as the remedy of all odds. As well as, Taliban are trying to convince the relevant stakeholders that they are not the ones of 90s and they have a deep realization of changing world of 21st century with regards to the undeniable universal values.

Why do the Taliban speak on certain vital issues in vague terms? The probable reasons could be;

They do not want to be seen as an incompatible factor with the ground realities and some undeniable values, no one dares to comprise on, internationally. With countless efforts and graceful dealing of the Trump Administration through its envoy Khalilzad, Taliban are no more a terrorist group or rebels. Taliban do not want to remain as a blacklisted organization rather want to be recognized as a political entity. Taliban realize that tough stand on certain issues might change the views of the international backers of Afghanistan and they might turn their back once again. The strict Sharia law without accepting certain international benchmarks of governance, might not be acceptable for the involved domestic and international stakeholders. The Taliban have traveled a long way from being a top terrorist group to be recognized as an acceptable and negotiable political entity. Here comes the main dilemma that they cannot distance themselves from bullet and not in a position to deny the ballot, means the civic values and the popular pluralism. If they would enter into procedural and institutional debates, they might lose control over their foot soldiers who are unfamiliar with such process and might revolt against their negotiators in Doha for closing an unholy deal with the people whom they never considered as good Muslims. The institutionalized terminologies for them are still “Amir-ul- Mominin” (The lord of the faithful), Sharia, Islamic System, Ulema (clergies), Jihad and mostly used terms for their opponents have been Kafars (infidels) or puppets/facilitators of occupying forces, the forces of evil and corruption (Shar-o-Fisad) etc. The common terms with the pre and postfix of “Islamic” has been a good mean to skip the complicated issues of modern governance. Regardless of the strict religious approach, another important reason of Taliban’s reluctance to accept the popular democracy is their understanding of the ground reality. They might be a military force with thousands of fighters but do not have a reliable vote bank. They might lose ballots miserably. Without the support of sword and terror, they might be lost with in a brief time. The last but not the least, the Taliban realize that its fighters cannot be integrated in the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), trained by the NATO and its partners. The foot soldiers of Taliban and their local commanders resemble medieval ill-organized crusaders and cannot be accommodated in the modern army. Their union could disintegrate one or both of them. In that case, the self-proclaimed Islamic Emirate might be the probable loser.

It is also to be mentioned here that the present form of political system of Afghanistan is not suitable for the deeply diverse Afghan social fabric. As well as domestically and internationally many institutions call the current system as dysfunctional. Even though, the notion of sword and blood of Taliban have been repulsive for the majority who believe in a sustainable peace with the accommodation of all sections of Afghan society in the system.

The probable dream of Taliban

Until now, the Taliban have denied any possibility of coalition set up with the current Kabul administration. It would negate all their earlier narratives based on self-defined Sharia by which they have mobilized thousands.

It seems that the Taliban want to build an ill-defined political system not as the continuation or by the reform of the current one, established with the wholehearted assistance of the International community and the longest engagement that has costed over a trillion USD.

One can easily make out what could be a favorable future scenario for the Taliban.

To prove that they were on the right side of the history with a just stance, it would be desirable scenario that they would emerge as victorious at the end of the day. They would certainly re-impose the misleading narrative that Afghans are impregnable and they have defeated the largest military power of the world.

On the contrary, Afghanistan has been a recognized serious challenge for the civilization and the US was never engaged in a fight with the intent to eliminate Taliban. It is also to be admitted that the consecutive Afghan governments have never been good partners with the US in this regard.

The probable model for Taliban

Among the Islamic Countries, there are only two, who claim to be pure Islamic, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some aspect of political system of both these two countries might be striking for Taliban.

Saudi Model – The political system of KSA is based on absolute monarchy that was developed upon the system of belief of the Islam guided by, the descendants of “Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab (1703-1792), the founder of the “Wahabi School of Thought”. In fact, the Saudi political system is also unique in its nature. Two families the “House of Saud” and the “House of Al Sheikh” who have 300 years old agreement to support each other. According to the agreement which was sealed between Muhammad ibn Saud and Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab in 1744, both Mohammads agreed that “Ibne Saud” will be the “Imam”, means political leader of the Muslims and “Ibne Wahab” will be the leader of the religious affairs. Thus the political and the religious establishments were divided between the two “Houses” respectively.

In brief, KSA has autocratic, clan aristocratic and bloodline hereditary system both politically and religiously. The King serves the two designations of the head of the state as well as the head of the government. KSA doesn’t have elected parliament rather just a handpicked advisory council without the right of the primary legislation. Elections for local bodies are permitted in 2005 but women were given the right to vote only in 2015. To be brief, nor is the head of state elected neither the so-called parliament. Meanwhile, the religious leadership (Grand Mufti) is also hereditary. Economy is pumped by the oil and Sharia has been an instrument for the legitimacy of the kingdom.

Diagram- Political Power Structure of the KSA

Source: hierarchystructure.com

The Saudi political and religious systems can’t be ideal for Taliban while neither can they establish a kingdom nor the religious system based on bloodlines. The attractions from Saudi model to the Taliban could certainly be a handpicked council of Ulema and the nonelected “Master of the faithful.” It has been also observed that the consecutive Taliban leaderships were only from one ethnic group, the “Pashtun”.

Iranian Model – Except for that of domination of Shiite Jurisprudent, Iranian political system might be much closer to the Taliban’s idea as compare to the Saudi model.

“Iran’s constitution establishes the nation as both a democracy and a theocracy, blending the liberal notion of popular sovereignty with oversight by the Guardian Council to ensure political candidates, laws and regulations adhere to Islamic practices.”

In Iran, there are multiple layers of power, but the real power lies in the hand of supreme leader. This highest post is reserved only for the top theologist with the authority of ruling (fatwa) in various fields of Islamic law (Fiqh – Islamic jurisprudence) (Article 109, Constitution of the Islamic republic of Iran).

The Guardian Council is a twelve-member body composed of six qualified Ulema nominated by the supreme leader and next half comprised specialists from different fields, are nominated by the head of the judiciary who are subjected to the approval of parliament (Article 91). On the other hand, the head of the judiciary is appointed by the supreme leader (Article 110/6-b). It means that in the appointed of Guardian Council member the Supreme Leader has a superior role.

This council is so powerful that without it, the elected parliament (Majlis) doesn’t have any status (Article 93), it has the right to interpret the constitution (Article 98) and the power of veto against any bill which it considers not compatible with the Islamic Laws (Articles 94, 95 and 96).

The council organizes as well as supervise all the major elections for the president, Council of Experts of the leadership (That elect and dismiss the supreme leader), parliament and referendum (Article 99).

The Council of (Islamic) Expert of the leadership (Khibragan) is another powerful body that is composed of only high ranked religious scholars (Ulema) whose qualifications are also verified either by the Guardian Council or the Supreme leader himself. (Article 2- Electoral Law of the Council of Expert). In addition to that Guardian Council can vet/disqualify any candidate wants to contest the presidential or parliamentary elections or Council of (Islamic) Experts.

The next council is Expediency Discernment Council of the system composed of 39 handpicks of the Supreme Leader. It comprises again mostly the ulema but also technocrats loyal to the system. It is an advisory council to the Supreme Leader as well as the body resolves the conflict between the main bodies of the states (Article 12). The Supreme Leader may delegate some of his power to this council, if required.

Supreme Leader has the full control of the armed forces including 190,000 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The total size of Iranian armed forces with reserve units are estimated to be around 1, 060,000.

Diagram- The Power Structure of the Iranian Political System

Source: BBC

The Iranian Political System could be called a pure “Theocracy” with a democratic touch by a controlled electoral system.

Since, the Taliban now realize the importance of international donor as the lifeline for the crippled and donor dependent Afghan economy, they can’t ignore some aspects of the predominant international benchmarks of the governance. They might agree to some sort of plural democracy with controlled local elections. On the other hand, the western world also does not expect from Taliban a political system and the governance that fit into their criteria. For the international mission, the honorable withdrawal is priority, they might agree to minimum standards of governance and probably would ignore human rights violations and other civic values like they are doing it in many Arab absolute monarchies.

The power structure of Iranian polity might be noteworthy for the Taliban but they lack an important aspect of an ideal theocracy. The theological foundation of Iran is not mixed with the tribalism. In spite of the fact that the “Fars” are 67-70% of the whole population, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, the longest serving head of state in the Middle East, belongs to the Azari ethnic group which comprise around 16% of the Iranian population. In addition to that, 11 members of Council of (Islamic) experts are Azaris. Ali Meshkini another Azari, from 1983 till his death in 2007 was the chairman of this council. There are 44 (of 290 in total) are representative of Azerbaijan region in the Iranian Parliament. The Grand Ayatullah Sayyid Mohammad Kazem Shariatmadari, ex-Prime Ministers, Mehdi Bazargan and Mir-Hossein Mousavi were also Azaris while Mehdi Karrubi the prominent opposition figure and ex-Speaker of the Iranian Parliament and the ex-Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Mohsen Rezaee belong to Lor, ethnic group of Loristan. The powerful Larijani brothers are “Mazanis” from Mazendran.

The Sunni population of Iran, mostly the followers of the “Hanafi School of Thought” have been demanding for more representation in the executive posts. According to the CIA Factbook, their population is 5-10% of the total population.

On the contrary, the Sunnis of Afghanistan, most of them are followers of the same school of thought but from other ethnic, lingual and cultural groups have been resisting against the Taliban because of its deeply rooted tribal approach. Inside Afghanistan, the Taliban are seen as the symbol of backwardness rather than a religious group. The majority including the moderate Pashtuns don’t agree with the version of Shariah of Taliban, badly mixed with the tribalism.

In Iran, there might be supremacy of Shiite jurisprudence but it recognizes not only all other Muslim school of thoughts but also non-Muslim like Zoroastrian, Jewish, and Christian have their own family laws (Article 11, 12 and 13 of Iranian Constitution), same as it is written in Afghan article 131 of enacted Afghan Constitution. In this regard too Taliban seem to be very rigid, the level of intolerance in their lines are witnessed to be higher than the general expectations.

Are these models applicable in Afghanistan of 21st century?

There is no doubt that like many Islamic countries, religion has been playing an important role in Afghan politics too but only the sacralization of politics by religious rhetoric cannot bring sustainable peace and ultimate stability. Rather, there is a desperate need of a system for the just allocation of power vertically and horizontally suitable for the deeply diverse country.

The models of Iran and KSA cannot be copied in Afghanistan. It will convert Afghanistan in an abandoned island, the region and the world community need an Afghanistan compatible with the rules of the game.

Afghanistan needs a viable political system which could promote harmony by its nature. Only a modern and recognized political system with good governance can save Afghanistan from another chaos in the decades ahead.

Afghanistan does not have unlimited time for getting through this havoc. It should get the best advantage of the world attention paid to it. Still, the international community did not disengage from Afghanistan completely. The regional countries have been showing positive signs to help Afghan settlement unanimously. But the continuous reluctance to tolerate each other institutionally through a workable prescription on relative modern lines might make all to leave Afghanistan alone.

No one can contest the view that current dysfunctional political system of Afghanistan needs an overhauling but it should be a step ahead. It cannot afford to once again experience the same model of governance that could not settle the internal sources of crises.

Appendix 1

Islamic Empires Geography Under Control* Type of Government System Umayyad’s Dynasty (661-750 AD) Greater Iran, the Arabian Peninsula, Egypt, the Maghrib, Andalusia, and the Levan Absolute Monarchy-Unitary. It was one of the largest unitary empire of the history with Arab Aristocracy. Spanish Umayyad (756-1031 AD) Andalusia and the Maghrib Absolute Monarchy-Unitary. Autocracy but secular in nature. Abbasid Dynasty (750-1258 AD ) The Arabian Peninsula, Greater Iran, Egypt, the Levant, the Maghrib, and parts of Central Asia Absolute Monarchy- Unitary with Arab Aristocracy which was later replaced by Persian bureaucracy. The empire was fragmented into several governorships that were mostly autonomous, although they officially recognized caliphal authority from Baghdad. Saljuqs Empire (1040-1196) The Arabian Peninsula, Greater Iran, Egypt, the Levant, the Maghrib, and parts of Central Asia and most part of the present time Turkey ‘Family federation’ or ‘ Appanage state’ based on the tribal organization common in Turkic and Mongol nomads. Safavid Dynasty (1501–۱۷۳۶) Present day Iran , Azerbaijan Republic , Bahrain , Armenia , eastern Georgia , parts of the North Caucasus, Iraq , Kuwait , and Afghanistan , as well as parts of Turkey , Syria , Pakistan , Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan . Absolute Monarchy-Unitary Religious Autocracy- Religion as instrument of Empire consolidation and base for the Transition to Unitary state. Mughal Empire (1526–۱۸۵۸) Most of the Indian subcontinent and parts of present-day Afghanistan Absolute Monarchy, Unitary-ill-defined Federalism. The consecutive kings from this family were secular in principal but Aurangzeb Alamgir (Reign- 31 July 1658 – ۳ March 1707) was a religious fanatic. He occupied the largest area in the history of his family but the downfall of the empire also started from that point. Ottoman Empire (1299–۱۹۲۳) Anatolia; parts of the Balkan Peninsula and eastern Europe; parts of the Maghrib (excluding Morocco), the Levant, and the Arabian Peninsula; and Egypt Absolute Monarchy-Unitary The military-administrative, religious-legal, and the Social-Economic.

Appendix 2

Countries Total population Muslim Population % Political system Legislature Indonesia ۲۵۵,۱۸۲,۱۴۴ ۸۷.۲ – Presidential- Decentralized Unitary (Quasi Federalism) – Multiparty democracy – Bicameral – Total member- 575 – Party list PR – ۹ multimember constituencies- PR Pakistan ۲۰۷,۷۷۴,۵۲۰ ۹۶ – Federal-Parliamentary – Multiparty democracy – Bicameral – Total members- 342 – ۱۰ seats reserved for religious minorities – ۶۰ seats reserved for women – Single member constituencies- FPTP Turkey ۸۳.۱۵۴,۹۹۷ ۹۹ – Presidential-Unitary – Multiparty democracy – Unicameral Total Members- 600 – ۸۷ multimember constituencies- PR Iran ۷۹,۹۲۶,۲۷۰ ۹۹.۴ – Theocratic Presidential-Unitary – The president, as chief executive, is responsible for the day-to-day running of the country but the constitution provides the highest authority to the supreme leader” as the strongest power center and custodian of the Islamic System who determines the general guidelines of Iranian domestic and foreign policy, commands the armed forces and security organs including the powerful Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). – Unicameral – Total members- 290 – ۵ seats reserve for religious minorities – Two round (second ballot) Majority System Saudi Arabia ۳۳,۰۹۱,۱۱۳ (۳۷%-Non Saudi National) ۹۹.۹ Absolute Monarchy-Unitary Islamic following the Wahabi school of thought (dominated by Al Saud Family) – Family Aristocracy – The constitutions- Holy Qur’an, and the Sunna – The King is also the prime Minister – There is no parliament in the kingdom rather an unelected ceremonial advisory council. – Women are given the right to vote in local elections in 2015 Malaysia ۲۸,۳۳۴,۰۰۰ ۶۱.۳ – Federal- Constitutional Monarchy – Multiparty Democracy – Bicameral – Total members- 222 Single member constituencies- FPTP UAE ۹,۱۲۱,۱۶۷ (UAE citizens are around 12.1%) ۷۶ Federation of 7 absolute monarchies. But officially, it is call Constitutional Monarchy-Semi-presidential – Non-Party parliament – Out of total 40 seats, 20 are appointed by the president and the next 20 are elected by the handpicked electoral college

NOTES