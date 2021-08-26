شعار های تازه غرض راه اندازی تظاهرات در خارج از کشور به خاطر نجات افغانستان از تروریزم طالبانی

به ادامه ی شعار های قبلی:

این شعار ها پس از تسلیمی افغانستان به پاکستان به وسیله انگلیس و امریکا آماده شده است

۳۶-هر کشوری که امارت اسلامی طالبان را به رسمیت بشناسد، بر ضد انسانیت عمل میکند.

۳۷-تامین رابطه با امارت اسلامی به معنی رابطه با تروریزم بین المللی است.

۳۸-امارت اسلامی افغانستان یعنی یکی ازایالات کشور اسلامی پاکستان.

۳۹-جامعه ی جهانی بر ضد طالبان بنیادگرا و در کنار مردم افغانستان بایستد.

۴۰-به رسمیت شاختن امارت طالبانی درحقیقت به رسمیت شناختن تروریزم بین المللی است.

هر کشوری که حکومت طالبان را به رسمیت بشناسد، حامی تروریزم است. ۴۱ –

طالبان همیشه جنایات ضد بشری را علیه شهروندان افغانستان انجام داده است . ۴۲-

امریکا و‌انگلیس در یک معامله افغانستان را به پاکستان فروخته اند ۴۳-

وایسرای استعمار بریتا نیانی را در قرن ۲۱ انجام داده است. زلمی خلیلزاد نقش ۴۴-

۴۵- مردم افغانستان حکومت طالبان را هر گز نمی پذیرند، زیرا این ها نیرو‌های نیابتی پاکستان هستند.

۴۶- ابلاغیه اخیر طالبان نشان می دهد که از مفکوره افراطیت، زن ستیزی و افراط گرایی اسلامی خود قطعا عدول نکرده اند.

۳۶- Any country that recognizes the Islamic Emirate of the Taliban acts against humanity.

۳۷- Extending a relationship with the Islamic Emirate means a connection with international terrorism.

۳۸- The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan means one of the provinces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

۳۹- The international community should stand against the fundamentalist Taliban and side by the people of Afghanistan.

۴۰- Recognition of the Taleban Emirate is in fact recognition of international terrorism.

۴۱- Any country that recognizes the Taliban government is a supporter of terrorism.

۴۲- The Taliban have always committed vicious crimes against the citizens of Afghanistan.

۴۳-The United States and Britain have sold Afghanistan to Pakistan in a deal

۴۴ Zalmay Khalilzad has played the role of a viceroy during the British colonial era in the 21st century.

۴۵- The Afghan people never accept the Taliban government as Pakistan’s proxy force.

۴۶- The recent statement of the Taliban shows that they have not deviated from their extremist ideology, misogyny, and Islamic extremism.

