شعار های تازه غرض راه اندازی تظاهرات در خارج از کشور به خاطر نجات افغانستان از تروریزم طالبانی

توسط: سلیمان کبیر نوری شهریور ۴, ۱۴۰۰

 

به ادامه ی شعار های قبلی:

این شعار ها پس از تسلیمی افغانستان به پاکستان به وسیله انگلیس و امریکا آماده شده است

 

۳۶-هر کشوری که امارت اسلامی طالبان را به رسمیت بشناسد، بر ضد انسانیت عمل میکند.

 

۳۷-تامین رابطه با امارت اسلامی به معنی رابطه با تروریزم بین المللی است.

 

۳۸-امارت اسلامی افغانستان یعنی یکی ازایالات کشور اسلامی پاکستان.

 

 ۳۹-جامعه ی جهانی بر ضد طالبان بنیادگرا و در کنار مردم افغانستان بایستد.

 

 ۴۰-به رسمیت شاختن امارت طالبانی درحقیقت به رسمیت شناختن تروریزم بین المللی است.

 

هر کشوری که حکومت طالبان را به رسمیت بشناسد، حامی تروریزم است.  ۴۱ –

 

طالبان همیشه جنایات ضد بشری را علیه شهروندان افغانستان انجام داده است . ۴۲-

 

امریکا و‌انگلیس در یک معامله  افغانستان را به پاکستان فروخته اند ۴۳-

 

وایسرای  استعمار بریتا نیانی را در قرن ۲۱ انجام داده است. زلمی خلیلزاد نقش ۴۴-

 

۴۵- مردم افغانستان حکومت طالبان  را هر گز نمی پذیرند، زیرا این ها نیرو‌های نیابتی پاکستان هستند.

 

۴۶- ابلاغیه اخیر طالبان نشان می دهد که از مفکوره افراطیت، زن ستیزی و افراط گرایی اسلامی خود قطعا عدول نکرده اند. 

 

۳۶- Any country that recognizes the Islamic Emirate of the Taliban acts against humanity.

 

۳۷- Extending a relationship with the Islamic Emirate means a connection with international terrorism.

 

۳۸- The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan means one of the provinces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

 

۳۹- The international community should stand against the fundamentalist Taliban and side by the people of Afghanistan.

 

۴۰- Recognition of the Taleban Emirate is in fact recognition of international terrorism.

 ۴۱- Any country that recognizes the Taliban government is a supporter of terrorism.

 

۴۲- The Taliban have always committed vicious crimes against the citizens of Afghanistan.

 

۴۳-The United States and Britain have sold Afghanistan to Pakistan in a deal

 

۴۴ Zalmay Khalilzad has played the role of a viceroy during the British colonial era in the 21st century.

 

۴۵- The Afghan people never accept the Taliban government as Pakistan’s proxy force.

 

۴۶- The recent statement of the Taliban shows that they have not deviated from their extremist ideology, misogyny, and Islamic extremism.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxNR5T98he0&t=29s&ab_channel=nuroddinnezami

 

شعارهای قبلی

 

***

 

