دادخواهی وجبران خساره
We Want Justice
مرکز حمایت از ژورنالیستان
آسیب دیدۀ افغانستان
Center for the Protection of
Suffered Journalists in Afghanistan
بنیاد ژورنالیستان آریانا تصمیم گرفت تا بخاطر پشتیبانی , دادخواهی و تقاضای جبران خسارات برای آن عده از ژورنالیستان عزیز افغانستان که به دنبال تسلیم دهی افغانستان به گروه تروریستی طالبان در 15 آگست سال 2021 فرنگی, متحمل خسارات معنوی و مادی بیشماری شده اند به مقامات آمریکایی دادخواهی کرده و تقاضای غرامات به آنها نماید.
برای خانواده آن عده از اهل رسانه ها که توسط حملات زنجیره یی و هدفمند تروریستی, به شهادت رسانیده شده اند, ده میلیون دولار و برای آن عده از اهل رسانه ها که شغل رسانه یی شان را از دست داده و در داخل افغانستان و یا به کشورهای همجوار آواره و سرگردان شده با شرایط سخت زندگی دست وپنجه نرم میکنند, ماهانه پنج هزار دولار تقاضا می گردد تا مستقیما به خود شان پرداخته شود.
برای این کارزار انسانی در دفاع , پشتیبانی و تقاضای جبران خسارات
برای آسیب دیدگان رسانه های افغانستان,
در چوکات بنیاد ژورنالیستان آریانا تأسیس و ژورنالیست بلندپایه, استاد دانشگاه عبدالقدیر میرزایی بحیث رئیس این مرکز برگزیده شده است. این مرکز دادخواهی, به همه اقدامات قانونی می پردازد و برای جبران خسارات, تقاضانامه های به ریاست جمهوری ایالات متحده آمریکا, وزارت های خارجه و دفاع, سناتورها و نمایندگان در کانگرس آمریکا می فرستد.
ضمن تبریک وشادباش به استاد میرزایی فرازمند, امید است به این هدف بشردوستانه دست بیابیم.
متقاضیان ارجمند, لطفا برای اطلاعات بیشتر با استاد میرزایی گرامی تماس حاصل فرمایید.
شماره تلفون510-867-1498 WhatsApp
با مهر
دکترشکرالله کهگدای رئیس بنیاد ژورنالیستان آریانا
نمونه تقاضانامۀ دادخواهی
We Want Justice
To:
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20500
You’re Excellency, President of the United States of America,
I, (نام و تخلص)
WhatsApp and Phone Number: وشماره تلفون شما ) WhatsApp)
Email:ایمیل
Former Journalistic job at: وظیفه قبلی رسانه یی شما
Current residence at: محل فعلی زندگی شما
Due to the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, I lost my job, which supported my family. As a result, I have suffered severe losses and am currently enduring the worst conditions of life, unemployment, unknown future and uncertainty. Therefore, I seek compensation from Zalmay Khalilzad, Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani (whom they are U.S. citizens), and any entity or individual who are responsible for this handover. We, all journalists, are in urgent need of your cooperation please.
Sincerely,
Signature
Date:
