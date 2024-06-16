نقش هورمون ها در فرگشت جامعه انسانی

\u0627\u06cc\u0646\u06a9 \u0645\u0637\u0644\u0628\u06cc \u0627\u0632 \u0645\u0647\u0631\u062f\u0627\u062f \u062e\u0631\u062f\u0645\u0646\u062f \u067e\u0627\u0631\u0633\u06cc \u062f\u0631 \u0627\u0631\u062a\u0628\u0627\u0637 \u0628\u0647 \u0646\u0642\u0634 \u0647\u0648\u0631\u0645\u0648\u0646 \u0647\u0627 \u062f\u0631 \u0641\u0631\u06af\u0634\u062a \u062c\u0627\u0645\u0639\u0647 \u0627\u0646\u0633\u0627\u0646\u06cc\u060c \u062a\u0642\u062f\u06cc\u0645 \u062e\u0648\u0627\u0646\u0646\u062f\u06af\u0627\u0646 \u0639\u0632\u06cc\u0632 \u0645\u06cc\u06af\u0631\u062f\u062f.\r\n\r\n\u0644\u0646\u06a9 \u0645\u062a\u0646 ... The role of hormones in the evolution of human society