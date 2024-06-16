خبر و دیدگاه

نقش هورمون ها در فرگشت جامعه انسانی

اینک مطلبی از مهرداد خردمند پارسی در ارتباط به نقش هورمون ها در فرگشت جامعه انسانی، تقدیم خوانندگان عزیز میگردد.

لنک متن … The role of hormones in the evolution of human society

